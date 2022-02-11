British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 54.45

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) declared a dividend on Friday, February 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 54.45 ($0.74) per share on Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from British American Tobacco’s previous dividend of $53.90. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of BATS opened at GBX 3,279.24 ($44.34) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,923.77 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,733.52. British American Tobacco has a one year low of GBX 2,478 ($33.51) and a one year high of GBX 3,297 ($44.58). The company has a market cap of £75.25 billion and a PE ratio of 12.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BATS. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,300 ($44.62) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,700 ($50.03) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,100 ($41.92) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,900 ($52.74) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,556 ($48.09).

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.