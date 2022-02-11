Brokerages Anticipate Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.48 Million

Equities analysts expect Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) to post $5.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Diginex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.35 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diginex will report full year sales of $18.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.83 million to $19.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $67.73 million, with estimates ranging from $62.70 million to $72.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Diginex.
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Diginex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.
EQOS stock opened at $1.77 on Friday. Diginex has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $20.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.82.
Diginex Company Profile
Diginex Limited, a digital asset financial services and advisory company, provides products, architecture, and infrastructure for the financial markets in the areas of digital asset ecosystem in Singapore and internationally. The company operates EQONEX, a cryptocurrency exchange that offers the trading of virtual currencies; an over-the-counter trading platform; Digivault, a warm and cold custodian platform for the custody of digital assets for institutional investors; and Access Trading, a digital asset trading tool and front-to-back integrated trading platform, as well as a risk management desk.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Diginex (EQOS)
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
- High-Yield, Deep-Value Kellogg Company Looks Tastier Than Ever
- These Stocks Will Defy Inflation
- The Coca-Cola Company And PepsiCo Are Both Good Buys
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diginex (EQOS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Diginex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diginex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.