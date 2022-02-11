Brokerages Anticipate Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.48 Million

Equities analysts expect Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) to post $5.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Diginex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.35 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diginex will report full year sales of $18.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.83 million to $19.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $67.73 million, with estimates ranging from $62.70 million to $72.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Diginex.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Diginex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQOS. UBS Group AG increased its position in Diginex by 1,027.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7,944 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diginex during the third quarter valued at $77,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Diginex during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Diginex by 157.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 30,342 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Diginex during the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000. Institutional investors own 12.13% of the company’s stock.

EQOS stock opened at $1.77 on Friday. Diginex has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $20.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.82.

Diginex Company Profile

Diginex Limited, a digital asset financial services and advisory company, provides products, architecture, and infrastructure for the financial markets in the areas of digital asset ecosystem in Singapore and internationally. The company operates EQONEX, a cryptocurrency exchange that offers the trading of virtual currencies; an over-the-counter trading platform; Digivault, a warm and cold custodian platform for the custody of digital assets for institutional investors; and Access Trading, a digital asset trading tool and front-to-back integrated trading platform, as well as a risk management desk.

