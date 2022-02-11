Brokerages Anticipate Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) to Announce $1.42 EPS

Equities analysts expect Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) to post $1.42 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.54 and the lowest is $1.37. Zimmer Biomet posted earnings per share of $1.71 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will report full year earnings of $6.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.45 to $7.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $8.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Zimmer Biomet.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on ZBH shares. Mizuho downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.96.

In other news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $347,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 38,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,186,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 19.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after buying an additional 5,983 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 892,874 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $143,591,000 after buying an additional 16,357 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $118.77 on Tuesday. Zimmer Biomet has a one year low of $108.47 and a one year high of $180.36. The company has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.68%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

