Brokerages Expect Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 16th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.17). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.16). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals.
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08).
DFFN traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.27. The company had a trading volume of 361,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,794. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $1.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.41.
About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in the development of treatment for life threatening conditions. It offers Trans Sodium Crocetinate. The company was founded by David G. Kalergis and John L. Gainer in 2001 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.
