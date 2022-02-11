Brokerages Expect HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $357.33 Million

Analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) will announce sales of $357.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for HubSpot’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $356.90 million to $358.00 million. HubSpot reported sales of $252.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HubSpot will report full-year sales of $1.29 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow HubSpot.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $369.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. HubSpot’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HUBS shares. Barclays reduced their price target on HubSpot from $800.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Argus increased their price target on HubSpot from $930.00 to $970.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on HubSpot from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. increased their price target on HubSpot from $830.00 to $845.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on HubSpot from $835.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $773.36.

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $534.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -321.96 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $573.36 and a 200 day moving average of $670.91. HubSpot has a 12 month low of $403.00 and a 12 month high of $866.00.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $840.00, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.87, for a total value of $5,159,462.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,099 shares of company stock worth $46,166,705 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its stake in HubSpot by 1.2% during the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in HubSpot by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,793 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

