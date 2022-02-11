Brokerages Expect Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $300.20 Million

Equities analysts expect Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) to post $300.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ichor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $300.40 million and the lowest is $300.00 million. Ichor reported sales of $264.57 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ichor will report full-year sales of $1.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ichor.

Get Ichor alerts:

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $287.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.04 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 6.50%. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Ichor from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Ichor from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ichor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

In related news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total value of $594,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total value of $123,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,131,720 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICHR. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ichor during the third quarter valued at $21,688,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Ichor during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,078,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 461,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,853,000 after purchasing an additional 247,739 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,288,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,113,000 after purchasing an additional 189,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ichor during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,191,000. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ICHR stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.14. Ichor has a one year low of $35.89 and a one year high of $63.42.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ichor (ICHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.