Brokerages Expect Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) will report earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kennametal’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.44. Kennametal reported earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kennametal will report full-year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kennametal.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). Kennametal had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $486.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Kennametal’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Kennametal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Kennametal in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised Kennametal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.71.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the third quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the third quarter worth about $216,000.

Kennametal stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.64. The stock had a trading volume of 77,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,001. Kennametal has a twelve month low of $31.62 and a twelve month high of $43.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.15%.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

