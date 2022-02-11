Brokerages Expect Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $38.89 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) will post $38.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Limoneira’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $35.97 million to $42.40 million. Limoneira reported sales of $38.28 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limoneira will report full year sales of $205.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $201.00 million to $214.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $238.68 million, with estimates ranging from $221.80 million to $255.56 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Limoneira.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $33.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.64 million. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 1.77% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

In other Limoneira news, Director Donald R. Rudkin sold 11,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $186,484.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Palamountain sold 4,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $72,682.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,971 shares of company stock worth $281,682 in the last 90 days. 5.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Limoneira by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 6,249 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Limoneira by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its position in Limoneira by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 270,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after acquiring an additional 53,762 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Limoneira by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Limoneira by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 62,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 14,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

LMNR traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $13.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,337. The stock has a market cap of $247.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.00. Limoneira has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.16 and its 200 day moving average is $15.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is presently -130.43%.

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

