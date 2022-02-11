Brokerages Set ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Target Price at $48.08

ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.08.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACLLF. UBS Group raised shares of ATCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of ATCO from C$48.00 to C$48.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ATCO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of ATCO from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of ATCO from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

OTCMKTS:ACLLF traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.41. 4,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,795. ATCO has a 52-week low of $28.73 and a 52-week high of $37.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.16.

ATCO Ltd. engages in the structures and logistics, utilities and ports & transportation logistics business. It operates through the following segments: Structures & Logistics, Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, Neltume Ports and Corporate & Other. The Structures & Logistics segment provides workforce housing, innovative modular facilities, construction, site support services, and logistics and operations management.

