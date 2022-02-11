Brokerages Set Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) PT at $3.60

Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.60.

A number of brokerages have commented on SAN. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a €3.30 ($3.79) target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Banco Santander from €4.35 ($5.00) to €4.40 ($5.06) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAN. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAN stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $3.85. The stock had a trading volume of 10,574,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,446,454. The company has a market cap of $66.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.59. Banco Santander has a one year low of $2.96 and a one year high of $4.38.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

