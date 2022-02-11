Brokerages Set C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Price Target at $53.50

Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.50.

AI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of C3.ai from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of C3.ai from $122.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of C3.ai from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of C3.ai from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

AI opened at $25.79 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.42 and a beta of 0.07. C3.ai has a twelve month low of $21.67 and a twelve month high of $167.79.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $58.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.95 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that C3.ai will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 23,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $1,005,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 52.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in C3.ai by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in C3.ai by 61,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

