Brokerages Set Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) PT at $49.50

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.50.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets raised Deutsche Wohnen to a “buy” rating and set a $49.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

OTCMKTS DWHHF remained flat at $$38.09 during trading on Friday. Deutsche Wohnen has a one year low of $38.09 and a one year high of $91.50. The company has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Deutsche Wohnen SE is a holding company, which engages in the development and management of residential properties property portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Residential Property Management; Disposals; and Nursing & Assisted Living. The Residential Property Management segment engages in the management of residential properties in the context of active asset management.

