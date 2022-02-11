Brokerages Set Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) PT at $4.65

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.65.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LLNW. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Limelight Networks from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial raised Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Craig Hallum raised Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Limelight Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 25.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Limelight Networks by 15.6% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 51,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 6,970 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Limelight Networks during the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Limelight Networks by 75.0% during the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Limelight Networks during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. 47.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LLNW stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,394,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,088,009. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.03. Limelight Networks has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $4.51. The stock has a market cap of $539.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The information services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 25.14% and a negative net margin of 26.22%. The company had revenue of $62.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Limelight Networks will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.