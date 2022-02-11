Brokerages Set Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) PT at $45.80

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.50.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Model N from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Model N from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Model N from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In related news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 2,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $65,096.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 14,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $470,659.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,215 shares of company stock worth $806,837 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MODN. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Model N by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,943,592 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $148,456,000 after buying an additional 1,067,495 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Model N by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,158,566 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,812,000 after buying an additional 503,792 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Model N by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,301,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,866,000 after acquiring an additional 444,972 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Model N during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,635,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Model N by 951.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 304,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,191,000 after acquiring an additional 275,294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MODN traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.56. 135,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,897. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.97 and its 200-day moving average is $31.31. The company has a market capitalization of $931.23 million, a P/E ratio of -30.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Model N has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $45.25.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Model N had a negative net margin of 15.37% and a negative return on equity of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $51.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Model N’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Model N will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Model N

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its industry solutions include: revenue cloud for pharma, revenue cloud for medtech, revenue cloud for high tech and business services for life sciences. The firm’s products include: channel data management, channel management, deal Intelligence, deal management for high tech, deal management for life sciences, global pricing management, global tender management, government pricing, intelligence cloud, market development fund management, medicaid, payer management, price intelligence, provider management, rebate management and validata.

