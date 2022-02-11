Brokerages Set Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) PT at $10.72

Shares of Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.72.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Paysafe from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paysafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Paysafe from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Paysafe from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Paysafe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Paysafe in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,553,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paysafe in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,043,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Paysafe by 75.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 24,765 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Paysafe in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Paysafe by 87.0% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period.

Shares of PSFE traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.70. The stock had a trading volume of 86,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,702,906. Paysafe has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $17.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $353.59 million during the quarter. Paysafe had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 14.23%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paysafe will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Paysafe

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

