Brokerages Set Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) PT at $23.83

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.83.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.
NYSE:WBT opened at $23.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.06 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.85. Welbilt has a 1 year low of $14.31 and a 1 year high of $25.19.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WBT. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Welbilt by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,129,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,294,000 after buying an additional 32,298 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Welbilt in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,177,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Welbilt by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 87,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Welbilt in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,499,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Welbilt in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,681,000. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Welbilt
Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.
