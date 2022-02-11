Brokerages Set Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) PT at $23.83

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

NYSE:WBT opened at $23.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.06 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.85. Welbilt has a 1 year low of $14.31 and a 1 year high of $25.19.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Gudenkauf sold 10,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $246,157.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WBT. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Welbilt by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,129,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,294,000 after buying an additional 32,298 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Welbilt in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,177,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Welbilt by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 87,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Welbilt in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,499,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Welbilt in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,681,000. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

