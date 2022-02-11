Brokers Issue Forecasts for CVS Health Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CVS)

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of CVS Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now forecasts that the pharmacy operator will post earnings of $8.40 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.37. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CVS Health’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CVS. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.59.

Shares of CVS opened at $105.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $139.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.43. CVS Health has a 1-year low of $68.02 and a 1-year high of $111.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 47,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $5,273,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 6,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $660,431.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,864 shares of company stock worth $15,572,925. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 20.3% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,085,072 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $89,988,000 after acquiring an additional 183,215 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 5.9% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 22,978 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth $2,142,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

