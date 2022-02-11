Brokers Issue Forecasts for Energizer Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ENR)

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) – Research analysts at Truist Financial cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Energizer in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial analyst W. Chappell now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.57.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ENR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Energizer from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Energizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Energizer from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.14.

Shares of ENR opened at $34.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.78 and a 200 day moving average of $39.00. Energizer has a 52-week low of $33.70 and a 52-week high of $51.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. Energizer had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 74.55%. The firm had revenue of $846.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Energizer’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 890.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 1,537.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energizer during the third quarter valued at $40,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Energizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Energizer in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.69%.

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.

