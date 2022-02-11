Brokers Offer Predictions for Mayville Engineering Company, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:MEC)

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Mayville Engineering in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 9th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now anticipates that the company will earn $0.35 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.45.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mayville Engineering from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Mayville Engineering from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st.

MEC opened at $10.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.55 and a 200 day moving average of $15.70. The company has a market cap of $215.00 million, a PE ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 0.47. Mayville Engineering has a 12 month low of $10.35 and a 12 month high of $22.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mayville Engineering by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 8,028 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mayville Engineering in the 4th quarter worth $269,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Mayville Engineering by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 33,433 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Mayville Engineering by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 159,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 62,886 shares during the period. 37.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mayville Engineering Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of metal components. The firm offers a broad range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components. Its customers operate in a diverse end markets, including heavy- and medium-duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets.

