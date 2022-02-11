Brokers Offer Predictions for Minerals Technologies Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MTX)

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Minerals Technologies in a research note issued on Monday, February 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.54 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.55. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Minerals Technologies’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.84 EPS.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 8.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, CL King cut their price objective on Minerals Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday.

Shares of Minerals Technologies stock opened at $69.78 on Wednesday. Minerals Technologies has a twelve month low of $64.59 and a twelve month high of $88.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,226,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $253,856,000 after acquiring an additional 85,380 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,564,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,248,000 after buying an additional 13,724 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 13.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,342,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,752,000 after buying an additional 155,337 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,020,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,285,000 after buying an additional 15,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,017,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,462,000 after buying an additional 63,170 shares during the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 16,814 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $1,194,634.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dj Monagle III sold 9,340 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total value of $676,963.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,754 shares of company stock worth $2,510,492 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.12%.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

