Brokers Set Expectations for NCR Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:NCR)

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of NCR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for NCR’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.07 EPS.

Get NCR alerts:

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. NCR had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NCR. Stephens began coverage on NCR in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NCR in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.29.

NCR stock opened at $42.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of -28.92 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.16. NCR has a 52 week low of $33.12 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCR. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in NCR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NCR by 1,041.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NCR by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in NCR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in NCR by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.