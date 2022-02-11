Brokers Set Expectations for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HAIN)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.39. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s FY2024 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered The Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho started coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Cfra decreased their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hain Celestial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Shares of NASDAQ HAIN opened at $36.88 on Thursday. The Hain Celestial Group has a 1-year low of $34.16 and a 1-year high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 0.73.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $475.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,174,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,496 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,363,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,717,000 after acquiring an additional 37,332 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 349,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,019,000 after acquiring an additional 160,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 175.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Engaged Capital Llc sold 14,079,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $633,577,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

