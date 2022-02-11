Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Brookfield Asset Management has decreased its dividend payment by 13.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Brookfield Asset Management has a payout ratio of 13.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BAM opened at $59.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.32. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12-month low of $40.30 and a 12-month high of $62.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 2.90%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

BAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.85.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.