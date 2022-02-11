Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 4.91%.
Shares of NYSE:BAM traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.70. 87,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,061,208. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12 month low of $40.30 and a 12 month high of $62.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.07.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 24.41%.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Brookfield Asset Management
Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.
