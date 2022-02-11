Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 4.91%.

Shares of NYSE:BAM traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.70. 87,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,061,208. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12 month low of $40.30 and a 12 month high of $62.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 24.41%.

BAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.35.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

