Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) Given New $43.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BEPC. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Renewable from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Brookfield Renewable from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $34.88 on Thursday. Brookfield Renewable has a 52 week low of $31.10 and a 52 week high of $51.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. 68.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

