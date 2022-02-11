Bunge (NYSE:BG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.62 EPS

Bunge (NYSE:BG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.62, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bunge had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 29.63%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. Bunge updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.500-$ EPS.
Shares of NYSE BG traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.32. The company had a trading volume of 6,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,727. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Bunge has a twelve month low of $71.73 and a twelve month high of $103.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.60.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bunge stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,161,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,022 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.82% of Bunge worth $90,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.
Bunge Company Profile
Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bunge (BG)
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- 3 Dependable Dogs of the Dow to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.