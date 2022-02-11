Bunge (NYSE:BG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.62 EPS

Bunge (NYSE:BG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.62, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bunge had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 29.63%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. Bunge updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.500-$ EPS.

Shares of NYSE BG traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.32. The company had a trading volume of 6,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,727. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Bunge has a twelve month low of $71.73 and a twelve month high of $103.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.60.

Get Bunge alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bunge stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,161,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,022 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.82% of Bunge worth $90,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Bunge from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.00.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.