Bunge (NYSE:BG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.62 EPS

Bunge (NYSE:BG) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.62, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bunge had a return on equity of 29.63% and a net margin of 4.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. Bunge updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.500-$ EPS.
BG stock traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.74. 15,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,085,727. Bunge has a one year low of $71.73 and a one year high of $103.59. The company has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.90.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens increased their price target on Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bunge from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.00.
About Bunge
Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bunge (BG)
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- 3 Dependable Dogs of the Dow to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.