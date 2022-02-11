Bunge (NYSE:BG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.62 EPS

Bunge (NYSE:BG) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.62, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bunge had a return on equity of 29.63% and a net margin of 4.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. Bunge updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.500-$ EPS.

BG stock traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.74. 15,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,085,727. Bunge has a one year low of $71.73 and a one year high of $103.59. The company has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.90.

Get Bunge alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens increased their price target on Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bunge from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bunge stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,161,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,022 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.82% of Bunge worth $90,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

About Bunge

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.