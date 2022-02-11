Burger Swap (BURGER) Achieves Market Capitalization of $34.15 Million

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. In the last seven days, Burger Swap has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Burger Swap has a market cap of $34.15 million and $6.78 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Burger Swap coin can now be purchased for $1.89 or 0.00004325 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004284 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00040213 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.03 or 0.00103130 BTC.

Burger Swap Profile

Burger Swap is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 17,804,215 coins and its circulating supply is 18,086,027 coins. Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Burger Swap is burgerswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

Burger Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burger Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Burger Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

