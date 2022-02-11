Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) SVP Hobart Kalkstein Sells 300 Shares

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 300 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total transaction of $20,835.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of CBT stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.34. 17,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,866. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.99 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.18. Cabot Co. has a 52 week low of $47.57 and a 52 week high of $71.08.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.18. Cabot had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 28.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.55%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CBT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Cabot from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cabot from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cabot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Cabot from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cabot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Cabot by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 144,469 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,241,000 after purchasing an additional 27,739 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Cabot by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 17,595 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 8,278 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cabot by 331.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,853 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 14,485 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cabot by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,220,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,271,000 after buying an additional 265,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Cabot by 248,710.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,881 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 24,871 shares in the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cabot

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

