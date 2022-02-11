Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $50.48

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $50.48 and last traded at $49.51, with a volume of 377413 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.61.

WHD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Cactus from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on Cactus from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cactus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 5.59. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.79 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 108,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 9,654 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cactus by 76.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,148,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,324,000 after acquiring an additional 496,539 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Cactus in the second quarter worth $566,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cactus by 126,535.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 853,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,341,000 after acquiring an additional 852,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Cactus by 10.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 67,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares during the period. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

