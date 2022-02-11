Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Caesarstone had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 5.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Caesarstone updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
NASDAQ:CSTE traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.65. 341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,395. Caesarstone has a one year low of $10.20 and a one year high of $19.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.50. The company has a market cap of $401.19 million, a PE ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.80.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caesarstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Caesarstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.
About Caesarstone
Caesarstone Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of quartz surface products. Its engineered quartz surface slabs are applicable for vanity tops, wall panels, back splashes, floor tiles, stairs, and other interior surfaces. The company offers its products through its brand name Caesarstone brand. Caesarstone was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Kibbutz Sdot-Yam, Israel.
