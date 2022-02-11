Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Caesarstone had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 5.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Caesarstone updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:CSTE traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.65. 341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,395. Caesarstone has a one year low of $10.20 and a one year high of $19.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.50. The company has a market cap of $401.19 million, a PE ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caesarstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Caesarstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSTE. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Caesarstone by 18.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,702 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 38,888 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Caesarstone by 55.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 22,617 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 16.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 11,027 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 6.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 66,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 4,124 shares in the last quarter. 53.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Caesarstone

Caesarstone Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of quartz surface products. Its engineered quartz surface slabs are applicable for vanity tops, wall panels, back splashes, floor tiles, stairs, and other interior surfaces. The company offers its products through its brand name Caesarstone brand. Caesarstone was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Kibbutz Sdot-Yam, Israel.

