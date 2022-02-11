CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup upgraded CaixaBank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of CAIXY stock opened at $1.27 on Tuesday. CaixaBank has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.98.

CaixaBank SA is an integrated financial group, which provides banking and insurance services. The firm offers banking business, insurance, pension and investment fund activities, as well as holdings in international banks. It operates through the following segments: Banking & Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI.

