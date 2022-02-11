CaixaPay (CXP) Hits 1-Day Volume of $26.00

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 11th. One CaixaPay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CaixaPay has a total market capitalization of $7.89 million and approximately $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CaixaPay has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CaixaPay alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002298 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00047149 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,096.46 or 0.07109470 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,401.72 or 0.99650382 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00050335 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00052973 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006349 BTC.

About CaixaPay

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. The official website for CaixaPay is www.caixapay.com . CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

Buying and Selling CaixaPay

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CaixaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CaixaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CaixaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CaixaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.