California State Teachers Retirement System Has $433.70 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,373,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 106,981 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 0.6% of California State Teachers Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $433,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 34.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 135.3% in the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $451,213.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,538,400 shares of company stock valued at $122,659,058 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $88.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Argus raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.46.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.22. The company had a trading volume of 756,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,053,268. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.62. The company has a market capitalization of $335.38 billion, a PE ratio of -56.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $48.78 and a one year high of $83.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

