California State Teachers Retirement System Has $612.70 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,382,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,281 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 0.8% of California State Teachers Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Procter & Gamble worth $612,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PG. Amundi bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $588,283,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,034,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,989 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,893 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,691,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,512,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,226 shares in the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $7,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total transaction of $1,502,770.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 629,945 shares of company stock worth $100,341,442 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PG stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $156.22. The stock had a trading volume of 157,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,108,960. The stock has a market cap of $378.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.15. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.00.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.