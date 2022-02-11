California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,211,129 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 27,387 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Oracle were worth $279,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.55. The company had a trading volume of 136,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,272,848. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $61.08 and a 1 year high of $106.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The company has a market capitalization of $215.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.21.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

Oracle announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORCL. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.96.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

