California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 799,225 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 21,317 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $359,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,937 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,420,000 after purchasing an additional 9,487 shares during the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,162.7% in the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 37,881 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $196,935,000 after purchasing an additional 34,881 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 11,689 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 243,662 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $96,410,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. 66.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $542.75.

NASDAQ COST traded down $3.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $514.57. The company had a trading volume of 30,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,716,533. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $571.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $528.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $491.71. The firm has a market cap of $228.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.17%.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.09, for a total transaction of $1,228,971.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total value of $2,224,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,536 shares of company stock worth $7,883,601 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

