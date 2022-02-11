Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) Plans Annual Dividend of $0.12

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.08.

CCO opened at C$28.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -331.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$27.52 and a 200 day moving average of C$27.12. Cameco has a fifty-two week low of C$18.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.94, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 6.34.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Eight Capital raised shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC started coverage on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$37.00 price target for the company. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$22.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$36.25 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cameco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$35.09.

In other Cameco news, Senior Officer Tim Scott Gitzel purchased 4,089 shares of Cameco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$26.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$109,626.09. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 373,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,024,902.44.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

