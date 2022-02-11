Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cameco had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share.

Shares of Cameco stock remained flat at $$22.40 during trading on Friday. 164,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,015,214. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.97. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of -319.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $28.49.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.41%. This is a positive change from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -85.70%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCJ shares. Bank of America raised shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Cameco from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Cameco from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

About Cameco

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

