Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cameco had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share.
Shares of Cameco stock remained flat at $$22.40 during trading on Friday. 164,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,015,214. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.97. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of -319.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $28.49.
The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.41%. This is a positive change from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -85.70%.
About Cameco
Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cameco (CCJ)
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- 3 Dependable Dogs of the Dow to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.