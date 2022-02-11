Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for K3 Capital Group (LON:K3C)

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of K3 Capital Group (LON:K3C) in a report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 414 ($5.60) price objective on the stock.

Separately, reduced their price objective on K3 Capital Group from GBX 452 ($6.11) to GBX 414 ($5.60) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

Get K3 Capital Group alerts:

Shares of K3C opened at GBX 310 ($4.19) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. K3 Capital Group has a 12-month low of GBX 237 ($3.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 535 ($7.23). The firm has a market capitalization of £226.92 million and a PE ratio of 41.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 334.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 340.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. K3 Capital Group’s payout ratio is 0.92%.

In other news, insider Charlotte Alexandra Stranner acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 325 ($4.39) per share, with a total value of £29,250 ($39,553.75). Also, insider Anthony John Ford acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 305 ($4.12) per share, for a total transaction of £30,500 ($41,244.08). In the last quarter, insiders have bought 27,982 shares of company stock worth $8,974,988.

About K3 Capital Group

K3 Capital Group PLC acts as a business sales specialist in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides business sale services that identify and match the sellers of SME businesses to trade, individual, and institutional buyers under the KBS Corporate brand; delivers deals to mid-market private equity and trade buyers under the KBS Corporate Finance brand; and offers business transfer services under the Knightsbridge brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for K3 Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K3 Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.