Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) Target Price to GBX 969

Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 1,014 ($13.71) to GBX 969 ($13.10) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Mattioli Woods in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 970 ($13.12) target price on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Mattioli Woods in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,014 ($13.71) price target on shares of Mattioli Woods in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of MTW stock opened at GBX 818 ($11.06) on Tuesday. Mattioli Woods has a 12 month low of GBX 673.55 ($9.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 908 ($12.28). The stock has a market cap of £416.31 million and a PE ratio of 163.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 836.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 804.23.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a GBX 8.30 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Mattioli Woods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.04%.

In other Mattioli Woods news, insider Ian Thomas Mattioli sold 14,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 851 ($11.51), for a total value of £121,352.60 ($164,100.88).

Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits segments. The company offers financial planning services, such as wealth building, trust planning, inheritance tax and estate planning, exit planning, and executive financial counselling services; investment products and services to support client strategies, as well as strategic planning and advisory services; and self-invested personal and small self-administered pension schemes, and trustee services.

