Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) PT Lowered to C$48.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from C$60.00 to C$48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GOOS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group cut shares of Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $59.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Canada Goose to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.70.

GOOS stock opened at $28.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.65. Canada Goose has a 12-month low of $27.02 and a 12-month high of $53.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.83, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.02). Canada Goose had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $586.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Canada Goose’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Canada Goose will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the fourth quarter worth approximately $631,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,031,000. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,247,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,292,000 after buying an additional 108,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,293,000 after buying an additional 21,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

