Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from C$35.00 to C$31.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Canada Goose traded as low as C$33.94 and last traded at C$34.41, with a volume of 956938 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$36.50.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on GOOS. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Canada Goose to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities raised shares of Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$60.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, CSFB reduced their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$60.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$52.63.

In related news, Senior Officer John Moran sold 5,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.26, for a total transaction of C$362,041.90.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$43.76 and its 200-day moving average price is C$48.84. The company has a market cap of C$3.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.85, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

About Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

