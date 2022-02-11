Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage on Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective points to a potential upside of 183.02% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ideanomics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

NASDAQ:IDEX opened at $1.06 on Friday. Ideanomics has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $5.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $527.54 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of -0.24.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). Ideanomics had a negative return on equity of 19.80% and a negative net margin of 108.04%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ideanomics will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Alfred Poor bought 62,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $74,940.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Ideanomics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,211,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Ideanomics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ideanomics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Ideanomics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ideanomics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

Ideanomics Company Profile

Ideanomics, Inc is a global company focused on facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and developing next generation financial services and Fintech product. The firm operates through the Mobile Energy Global (MEG) and Ideanomics Capital business units. Its electric vehicle division, MEG, provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity, as well as financing and charging solutions.

