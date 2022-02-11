CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 20.05% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. dropped their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$9.75 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.50.

Shares of DBM traded up C$0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$8.33. 73,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,135. CanWel Building Materials Group has a twelve month low of C$6.13 and a twelve month high of C$10.83. The stock has a market cap of C$722.11 million and a PE ratio of 6.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.43.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

