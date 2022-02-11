Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 68.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LCID. Guggenheim began coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on Lucid Group from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lucid Group from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lucid Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 37.00.

Shares of Lucid Group stock opened at 27.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 37.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is 32.19. Lucid Group Inc has a 52 week low of 16.12 and a 52 week high of 64.86.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.22 by -0.19. The firm had revenue of 0.23 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lucid Group Inc will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

