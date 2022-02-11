Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 18,805 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 18,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 23andMe in the second quarter worth $50,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 23andMe in the third quarter worth $438,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of 23andMe in the second quarter worth $135,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of 23andMe in the second quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of 23andMe in the third quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.84% of the company’s stock.

Get 23andMe alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ME shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of 23andMe from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of 23andMe from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

NASDAQ ME opened at 4.97 on Friday. 23andMe Holding Co. has a 52-week low of 3.96 and a 52-week high of 15.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 6.09 and a 200 day moving average price of 8.15.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported -0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.16 by -0.05. The company had revenue of 56.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 54.30 million. 23andMe’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

23andMe Profile

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics and research company. The company provides a crowdsourced platform for genetic research. Its platform has generated various publications on the genetic underpinnings of a range of diseases, conditions, and traits, as well as enables it in pursuing drug discovery programs rooted in human genetics across various disease areas, including oncology, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases, as well as other therapeutic areas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME).

Receive News & Ratings for 23andMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 23andMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.