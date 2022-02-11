Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Sells 161,900 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,900 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USMV. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 17,206 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 123.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 252,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,977 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

USMV opened at $75.28 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.04.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.