Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. 24.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AST SpaceMobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

ASTS stock opened at $5.89 on Friday. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.84 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.68.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $1.10. The company had revenue of $2.45 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

