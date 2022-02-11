Cariloha, Inc. (ALOHA) Announces February 15th IPO

Cariloha, Inc. (ALOHA) expects to raise $20 million in an initial public offering on Tuesday, February 15th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 2,000,000 shares at $9.00-$11.00 per share.

In the last year, Cariloha, Inc. generated $48.6 million in revenue and had a net loss of $850,000. The company has a market cap of $120 million.

Roth Capital Partners and Oppenheimer & Co. served as the underwriters for the IPO and Craig-Hallum was co-manager.

Cariloha, Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” We are an omni-channel brand focused on soft and sustainable bedding, clothing and bath goods made of eco-friendly viscose-from-bamboo, or Bamboo, one of the most renewable and sustainable resources on the planet. We’ve become one of the few brands that has successfully developed a full line of products and home goods that use fabrics produced from Bamboo. We sell our products through our fast-growing e-commerce channel, modern and efficient showrooms and a wholesale channel. Our longstanding marketing partnerships with major cruise lines provide us access to tens of thousands of new customers who visit our unique footprint of showrooms located in high-traffic destinations and cruise ports-of-call. We also partner with major e-commerce merchants, including Amazon, Costco, BedBath&Beyond and Target, to increase our online presence and sell our products. (Note: Cariloha’s IPO was revised downward on Feb. 11, 2022, and the pricing date was moved forward to Feb. 14. On Feb. 11, 2022, Cariloha downsized its IPO to 2.0 million shares, down from 2.3 million shares, and cut the price range to $9 to $11, down from $12 to $14, to raise $20 million (mid-point pricing), according to an S-1/A filing. This reduction in the size and price range represents a cut of about 33 percent in the IPO, which was initially estimated to raise $29.9 million. The IPO was initially expected to price on Feb. 10, 2022.) “.

Cariloha, Inc. was founded in 2007 and has 226 employees. The company is located at 280 West 10200 South, Suite 300 Sandy, Utah 84070 and can be reached via phone at (801) 562-3001 or on the web at http://www.cariloha.com/.

